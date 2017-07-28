The latest batch of Photoshopped Donald Trump pictures are just what you need

It’s been a long several months for President Donald Trump as he navigates the early stages of his presidency. Despite getting comfortable in the Oval Office, his feud with the media hasn’t cooled and the president continues to harshly criticize what he believes to be “fake news.”

But the seriousness of D.C. goings-on is enough to make anybody groan and flip off CNN, Fox News or MSBNC. Thankfully, we still have silly humor to help in these times of constant bickering, like the Photoshop subreddit. This week, the topic on the site was a photo of Trump mid-speech.





imgur/rorymeister

From there, the photo took a disturbing turn…

imgur/DeJMan

And here we have a younger President Trump

imgur/tmickyD

Here’s the president taking over the southern border.

Imgur/Shashakeituyp

Who’s he looking for?

imgur/portapottypantyraid

RELATED: Sarah Huckabee Sanders gets a glorious Photoshop treatment after wearing bright green on TV

This one might be the best.

imgur/Katerpillar

Poor little guy.

imgur/sousvide

Game of Thrones President Trump?

imgur/shopdude

imgur/hotdogs4humanity