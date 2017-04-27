The look on this creepy dude’s face when he gets caught looking at porn in a library is priceless

In this video, which was uploaded to YouTube by Abdul Shah, we see why looking at pictures of scantily clad ladies on a computer in a public library is a dumb idea. A very dumb idea.

One of the most interesting things about the video is the fact that the dude who gets busted appears to be taking pictures of the pictures using an obsolete flip phone. Clearly, he’s some sort of technological neanderthal who hasn’t figured out that you can now watch pornography on a cell phone, and you don’t even have to do in a library. They have the internet in homes now!





Our favorite moment, however, comes at the end of the video, when the creepy dude realizes he’s been caught, and gives the camera an unsettling look of acknowledgement. It’s definitely not the first time this has happened to him.