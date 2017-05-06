The New York Mets tweeted out a picture with a very NSFW toy

On Friday, the New York Mets eeked out a stunning victory over the Miami Marlins. After the game, the team’s official Twitter account blasted out a picture of T.J. Rivera wearing the crown that’s awarded to the player of the game. However, they clearly didn’t look at the picture before they put it online.

Twitter quickly noticed the dildo in Catcher Kevin Plawecki’s locker, and immediately, it was all over the internet. Some people were arguing that it was a boot.





But if that’s a boot, then the Mets definitely need to get themselves a new equipment manager.

The team quickly sent out an edited picture, but the damage had been done. Everybody knows you can’t put your sex toys on the internet for the world to see. The team has not released a statement about what exactly was going on in the picture or whether or not the dildo will get his own locker in the future.