The “NoPhone” might be the dumbest invention yet, but the Amazon reviews are genius

A few people may be familiar with the “NoPhone,” as the product was featured on “Shark Tank” and though none of the investors on the show invested in the phone, it hasn’t gone away. The product is just a block of plastic that’s designed for people addicted to their phone. The company is even offering the “NoPhone Air” — which is just an empty package.

On their website, they boast that it’s the “least advanced phone, ever” and that it’s “completely toilet bowl resistant.” They were on Shark Tank in 2016, but the NoPhone hit Amazon in 2015 and even the creators have a tough time taking their idea seriously. Online they wrote that the best part of their startup experience has been “putting plastic rectangles in cardboard boxes and shipping them to customers.”





Amazon reviewers didn’t disappoint, the top reviewer wrote “now I’m addicted to rectangles.” Another user, under the moniker Kevin, wrote “My wife got me a NoPhone and told me that I won’t be able to text Sharon ever again. You know what? I haven’t texted Sharon or my wife and now I’m divorced. That being said this is a great phone for me and I have my now ex-wife, who will never be as hot as Sharon, to thank for it.”

It seems to work especially well for people hoping to dodge social interaction. A user calling herself April wrote, “now when I tell guys I didn’t get their text, or my phone lost their number, I’m not really lying. This phone is the reason for my newfound honesty with men.”

But not all people were happy, one user wrote “what if I want to receive my NoCalls from two different numbers? This device does not NoSupport that yet.” Another writer calling himself Mick wrote “did not cure my porn addiction.”

The Amazon reviews for the “NoPhone Air” were no less spectacular. One user wrote “I dropped it and can’t find it.” Another wrote “Don’t have to worry about unwanted calls, don’t call me, I’ll call you.” Randy declared, “I sneezed on it, it evaporated.”