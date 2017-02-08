The numbers are out with big news for “Saturday Night Live”

“Saturday Night Live” is a staple of American television. For a long time, the show has been lampooning politicians. Chevy Chase impersonated Gerald Ford, Dana Carvey was George H.W. Bush, and now Alec Baldwin is Donald Trump.

The ratings for the show have been generally less than great since what was known as “The Belushi Era” in the mid-70s. They experienced a bump during the 2012 election cycle.

Now, it seems the show has finally found its formula again. The Variety ratings reported that viewership is up 19 percent in adults 18-49, who account for 70% of U.S. TV households.





"Radical Moose-Lambs" -Melissa McCarthy as Sean Spicer pic.twitter.com/1bNiLTQcDg — maryam alhassani (@alhassanim428) February 6, 2017

Last week’s episode, which featured Melissa McCarthy as irate White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer, was the second highest rated show of the week, beaten only by sitcom “The Big Bang Theory.” This season’s ratings are the highest since the 1994-95 season, another golden era in SNL history, when Chris Farley and Adam Sandler gave us a number of unforgettable sketches.

President Trump has repeatedly blasted the show as “the worst of television” and is no fan of Alec Baldwin’s impersonation of him.

Just tried watching Saturday Night Live – unwatchable! Totally biased, not funny and the Baldwin impersonation just can't get any worse. Sad — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 4, 2016

There are reports that the commander-in-chief is also unhappy that McCarthy was chosen to play Spicer and Rosie O’Donnell has now volunteered to play Steve Bannon, a character that would surely push the president over the edge. But if their numbers are any indication, Saturday Night Live isn’t planning on slowing the barrage on the Leader of the Free World.