The only thing better than a fail video is a fail video in slow motion

This video — which was recently uploaded to YouTube by Tyler Burson — features one of most fascinating fails you’ll ever see.

What starts out as a harmless game of Frisbee-catch between a human and a dog ends in a comically chaotic collision that’s made all the more hilarious by slow motion effects.

The dog flies toward the person behind the camera like a missile, and the impending doom is almost palpable.


Judging by the laughter at the end of the video, no animals or humans were harmed, so don’t feel bad for laughing.

