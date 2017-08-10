The only thing better than a fail video is a fail video in slow motion

This video — which was recently uploaded to YouTube by Tyler Burson — features one of most fascinating fails you’ll ever see.

What starts out as a harmless game of Frisbee-catch between a human and a dog ends in a comically chaotic collision that’s made all the more hilarious by slow motion effects.

RELATED: This man tried to ride a unicycle in a bar, and it went exactly how you think it would

The dog flies toward the person behind the camera like a missile, and the impending doom is almost palpable.





Judging by the laughter at the end of the video, no animals or humans were harmed, so don’t feel bad for laughing.