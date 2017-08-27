The roller coaster was too much for this guy, who promptly screamed and passed out

Some people don’t like roller coasters. Some people hate roller coasters. But nobody hates roller coasters as much as this guy who passes out on a coaster not once, but three times.

As the car was climbing the tracks, the terrified rider declared, “F**k this shit,” and his buddy tried to help him through the ordeal by repeatedly telling him, “You’re good.” Unfortunately, that just wasn’t enough for the adrenaline-laced rider — he passed out almost immediately.

Perhaps even more admirable, the young man woke up and quickly began screaming until he was either out of air or too scared to stay conscious. He repeated this feat twice more — scream, faint, scream. Unfortunately, his friend’s words didn’t seem to quell his panic, but it made for a hilarious video.





