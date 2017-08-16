The shampoo prankster strikes again with another round of epic shower pranks

In this video, HoomanTV returns to one of his favorite, and most popular pranks: the shower shampoo prank.

If you’re unfamiliar, the prank is simple to execute, but very effective. All the prankster needs is bottle full of shampoo, and a bucket full of courage.

RELATED: The fake Conor McGregor is back, and this time he’s pranking the Big Apple to its core

He hangs around near various beach showers and waits for random beach-goers to use them. Then, when their guard is down, he sneakily gets in close and squirts a dollop of shampoo on their heads and runs away.





All that’s left to do is laugh as the victims get completely baffled by the lathery suds on their craniums.