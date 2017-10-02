The Simpsons skewered and slayed “Game Of Thrones” in their season premiere

“The Simpsons” got a fantastical makeover for its season 29 premiere. Spoofing the popular HBO series “Game of Thrones,” America’s favorite cartoon family swapped their hometown of Springfield for a land reminiscent of the Seven Kingdoms in an episode called “The Serfsons.”

The opening title sequence introduced the Kingdom of Springfieldia and featured music that sounded like a combination of the theme song for the HBO’s series, composed by Ramin Djawadi, and “The Simpsons” theme song, composed by Danny Elfman.

In the episode, Marge’s mother is turned into an “Ice Walker” (a reference to the White Walkers) and Homer’s only solution to the problem is to force Lisa to use illegal magic so that he can afford to purchase a cure. When King Quimby (instead of Springfield’s Mayor Quimby) discovers this, he kidnaps Lisa, and Homer must lead a feudal uprising to rescue her. From Marge’s mother being an Ice Walker to Lisa’s use of magic to dragons, the episode was full of “Game of Thrones” references.

One scene featured Marge and Homer admiring heads on stakes — one of which belonged to their overly friendly neighbor Ned Flanders — who happens to share the first name of Ned Stark who was shockingly beheaded in the first season of “Game of Thrones.” Poor Neds.

At one point, Bart sends a Raven carrying a prank note to Moe the bartender. This was a call back to a long-running “Simpsons” gag that involves Bart prank-calling Moe.