The snowman drawing from poorly reviewed film is the internet’s latest ice cold meme

A new horror movie “The Snowman” starring Michael Fassbender isn’t getting a ton a good reviews, and this poorly drawn snowman from the film certainly isn’t helping.
The internet exploded with laughter at a shot from the movie that features the bad snowman drawing and made sure to heavily mock it on social media. Twitter users in particular shared their homemade memes of the snowman, writing hilarious captions to go with it:
The film, which is still in theaters, features a storyline in which “detective Harry Hole investigates the disappearance of a woman whose pink scarf is found wrapped around an ominous-looking snowman.” While the cast and crew may be disappointed in its mostly negative reviews so far, it looks like the snowman isn’t sweating it, according to yet another fitting meme:
