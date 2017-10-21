The snowman drawing from poorly reviewed film is the internet’s latest ice cold meme

A new horror movie “The Snowman” starring Michael Fassbender isn’t getting a ton a good reviews, and this poorly drawn snowman from the film certainly isn’t helping.

THE SNOWMAN (2017) DP: Dion Beebe

Dir: Tomas Alfredson pic.twitter.com/u4WDwUwrmn — One Perfect Shot (@guy_dolbey) October 20, 2017

The internet exploded with laughter at a shot from the movie that features the bad snowman drawing and made sure to heavily mock it on social media. Twitter users in particular shared their homemade memes of the snowman, writing hilarious captions to go with it:

TFW Harold from Marketing forgets to bring hummus for the office party pic.twitter.com/iOYfHRiqPC — Will Goss (@williambgoss) October 20, 2017





never getting tired of this. these posters should be mandated to stay up forever pic.twitter.com/FZ4CDS2ygo — David Sims (@davidlsims) October 9, 2017

The Greatest Snowman (2017) pic.twitter.com/0T6EOcXChI — Cameron Scheetz (@cameronscheetz) October 19, 2017

I forgot to put on pants today, Mister police pic.twitter.com/n6WiReRJLW — Danette Choppez (@BonMotVivant) October 18, 2017

The film, which is still in theaters, features a storyline in which “detective Harry Hole investigates the disappearance of a woman whose pink scarf is found wrapped around an ominous-looking snowman.” While the cast and crew may be disappointed in its mostly negative reviews so far, it looks like the snowman isn’t sweating it, according to yet another fitting meme:

The stick figure snowman from the Snowman movie poster responds to the overwhelmingly negative reviews for the film pic.twitter.com/GvkvvLkZCg — Ghostface Vigillah (@HubertVigilla) October 20, 2017

