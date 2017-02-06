The Teletubbies dancing to Ed Sheeran’s hit song “Shape of You” is unexpected perfection

Ed Sheeran has a knack for writing intimate songs that can send even the most stoic of people into crocodile-teared emotional tailspins. But as we learned with Sheeran’s 2017 hit song “Shape of You,” the English singer-songwriter also has an ear for a club anthem.

RELATED: Sometimes you just have to dance like no one is watching — like this guy breaking it down in a Speedo

Unless you’ve been spending the last few weeks at home, you have definitely heard “Shape of You” at a bar. The song is incresible catchy and easy to dance to, so it was only a matter of time before parody videos surfaced online — and one in particular is better than the rest by a long shot.





We give you… the Teletubbies dancing to Ed Sheeran. Uploaded to Facebook by Fandom on Friday, February 3, 2017, the video has already garnered more than 11 million views.

Tinky-Winky, Dipsy, Laa Laa and Po frolic start off slow, but really build into the momentum of this song. So good!