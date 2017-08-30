The “Trust Chug” is a drinking game that should only be played by real Americans

The “Trust Chug” is a dangerous, but thrilling drinking game in which the participant has to chug a beer in order to save their friend’s life.

Billy Buck Roscoe demonstrates the “Trust Chug” in the video above. Roscoe is an all-American hero, and we’ll fight anyone who says otherwise!

As you can see, the chugger’s friend wears a helmet that covers their entire face. Then, a third person fills the helmet with beer until the friend is unable to breath. This is when the game gets heroic — the chugger has to consume all the beer as quick as possible, or their friend will meet a yeasty end.





Expect every college kid in the nation to be playing this game within a few days.