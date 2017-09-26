The viral “Monkey Haircut” meme is back, but with an all-new twist

The popular video of a monkey getting a haircut has been resurrected, but now there’s a twist. In a bizarre but awesome new trend, people are putting themselves, famous people and other memes into shots from the video.

One Twitter account, Monkey Haircut, even specializes in the hilarious pieces. Here are a few of their golden moments.

Then there are a few other wild pieces, like this one of Stalin:

Here’s a little juxtaposition of multiple viral videos, featuring the famous Aussie-vs.-kangaroo bout.

No meme is complete without a shot at President Trump

But our all-time favorite bit has to be the one with Rambo. Instead of wielding a machine gun, this Rambo is yielding a pair of clippers.