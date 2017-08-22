The water bottle prank is amusing when it works, and hilarious when it doesn’t

In this very funny ViralHog video, we see what happens when the reliably amusing water bottle prank goes awry.

This is another case of the prankster becoming the pranked. Although usually, when that happens it’s because the prank’s initial victim decided to turn the tables on their assailant.

RELATED: This proposal prank did not got according to plan, but it all worked out

In this case, however, the prankster accidentally pranked themselves. According the video’s description, the prankster in question is a grandma who is trying to soak her grandkids, but when she squeezes the bottle, the water squirts out and hits her right in the face.





Nice try, grandma.