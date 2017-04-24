The way this guy pays for his food will blow your mind and crack you up at the same time

In this video — uploaded to YouTube in 2016 — technological magician Rahat uses a very simple trick to confuse the hell out of some cashiers.

Rahat makes the cashiers think that he’s paying for his food using an actual apple — to gag being that he’s using Apple Pay. Some of the cashiers are completely dumbfounded, unaware of the fact that Rahat has hidden his apple watch up his sleeve, and is very subtly waving it over the terminal while holding the apple, making it look like the terminal is reacting to the apple. It’s an incredibly simple prank that blows the minds of people who don’t know how it’s done.





Rahat’s antics occasionally draw the attention of his fellow customers, with one lady pointing out that people paying for food with fruit is due to existence of untraceable online currency like Bitcoin.