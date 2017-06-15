There were laughs and lawsuits when Jim Jefferies visited Melania Trump’s hometown in Slovenia

Aussie comedian Jim Jefferies visited the town of Sevnica, Slovenia to pay homage to its most famous native: First Lady Melania Trump.

During the segment — which aired on his new Comedy Central show — Jefferies met with local business owners who are trying to cash in on their town’s affiliation with Mrs. Trump. In the wake of the election, many of them launched products inspired by Melania and bearing her image, but they all received cease and desist notices from the Trump lawyers.

Jefferies also took the “Melania Trump Tour” and spoke about the experience in a recent interview with Vulture: