There’s only a handful of Blockbuster stores alive, but one of them is killing Twitter

“Blockbuster” is a word that future generations will probably never truly understand. Posterity will never know the feeling of walking in the store and seeing the rows of fresh, newly released VHS tapes. That’s because almost all of the Blockbuster stores have gone under. According to a recent Business Insider article, there are roughly ten stores remaining. That’s out of the 9,000 what were open in the early 90s.
RELATED: Sarah Huckabee Sanders brought visual aids to an off-camera press-briefing, and Twitter went nuclear
The internet streaming services like Netflix and Hulu have decimated video rental stores. But one store is still alive and they’re raking up the laughs on Twitter.
The account is reportedly located in the Oak Park Shopping Center — though we’re not quite sure that’s a real place. But their Twitter account is certainly real. In April of 2016, just after they got online, they did a rollicking interview with The Daily Dot in which they outlined the struggles of working at the last, struggling beacon of a once-great empire.