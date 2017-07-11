These boys tried to practice playing their trumpets, but their baby sister wasn’t having it

Some people love listening to music. This little girl isn’t one of them.

In this video, her older brothers are trying to practice their trumpet lessons, but she proves to be their harshest critic and decides she’s had enough. In a hilarious attempt to stop them from playing, she decides to knock over the stand with their sheet music.

Her effort get them to stop playing fails, though, as it only causes laughter in the room while one brother continues to play. It looks like the little girl is going to have to get used to the sound of trumpets in the house. If she doesn’t, the boys better keep their music stands fastened in place.



