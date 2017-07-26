These brave dads showed off their best embarrassing dance moves while their kids — and millions of “Tonight Show” viewers — looked on in horror

On Tuesday evening’s episode of “The Tonight Show,” host Jimmy Fallon sent Arthur — one of the show’s writers — out onto the streets of Manhattan to find some dads who were willing to bust a move on national TV.

Arthur had no trouble finding some willing participants, and a selection of dads proceed to embarrass their kids in front of millions of strangers.

The dads put on quite a show, and the dance movies on display ranged from classics like “the mime” and “the dad jig,” to nasty looking monstrosities like “the butter churner.”





Those poor kids are definitely scared for life.