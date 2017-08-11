These cringe-worthy, no good, hilarious Tinder pick-up lines will make you laugh in the face of dating

Dating apps provide users with a world of infinite social possibility, but they also have the potential to leave a poor soul with a serious case of the heebie-jeebies. No matter how hard a person tries to filter the crazy, it can’t all be contained. There is only one thing we humans know for sure: modern dating is the worst.

But rest assured that no matter how awful an experience you’ve had on a dating app, someone else out there is experiencing far worse behavior — and absolutely nothing compares to the absurd messages people receive on the popular dating app Tinder. Some of these messages are so foul that an Instagram account was born to document their absurdity. @Tindernightmares is the “unspirational” account all single people need in their lives in order to feel better about the love landscape. This account is, in a word, glorious.





Many of the screenshots on the @Tindernightmares Instagram account show one person trying to use a pick-up line. Pick-up lines can be great ice breakers, especially when delivered with perfect tone, but they generally fall flat online. Sometimes a valiant attempt is met with sympathy or a round of applause for effort, but usually the pick-up line is so downright creepy that the only appropriate response is to take forehead to palm and log out of the app.

These poor souls tried and failed.

It's a great visual for sure A post shared by Unspirational (@tindernightmares) on May 9, 2017 at 11:45am PDT

This is not a bright fellow A post shared by Unspirational (@tindernightmares) on Aug 9, 2017 at 12:47pm PDT

🙄 A post shared by Unspirational (@tindernightmares) on Jun 9, 2017 at 11:59am PDT

Sorry Luke. I only date doctors A post shared by Unspirational (@tindernightmares) on May 19, 2017 at 3:30pm PDT

Honestly this one is actually pretty darn cute A post shared by Unspirational (@tindernightmares) on May 3, 2017 at 7:12pm PDT

Too soon? A post shared by Unspirational (@tindernightmares) on Apr 14, 2017 at 8:17am PDT

Well, that's true actually A post shared by Unspirational (@tindernightmares) on Mar 2, 2017 at 1:05pm PST

Romance is not dead A post shared by Unspirational (@tindernightmares) on Feb 6, 2017 at 7:56am PST

This is love A post shared by Unspirational (@tindernightmares) on Dec 1, 2016 at 4:34pm PST

It's almost Halloween. What are you going to be? A post shared by Unspirational (@tindernightmares) on Oct 30, 2016 at 4:24pm PDT

It’s a cold, harsh dating world out there, but rest easy knowing that you are not alone in fending off the crazy on the road to finding love.