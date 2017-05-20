These DJs have a habit of trolling their audiences speechless

Mashd N Kutcher are a DJ group from overseas, and they’re rather successful. The duo is currently on a North American tour and has just released their first album. However, our favorite aspect of their music is their wonderful tendency to troll their audiences speechless.

RELATED: “Emo Trump” is back with a song about how much he hates the failing New York Times

In dance music, there’s almost always a moment in the song referred to as the “drop.” It’s the moment when the tempo has been increasing and the song falls silent for a split second before returning with a vengeance — usually an octave or two below the previous section of the song. At concerts, the “drop” is the moment that the entire audience jumps in unison. But, Mashd N Kutcher has a favorite trick, they build all the way up to the drop and then hit the audience with something different, usually Vanessa Carlton’s “Thousand Miles.”





RELATED: Goth Kids dancing to Earth, Wind & Fire mashed up with Ozzy prove that not all hope is lost