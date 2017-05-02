These dudes played a very twisted version of Jenga that involved the consumption of “pig anus cupcakes” and Marmite-filled Twinkies

The lads over at Good Mythical Morning have devised another sinister method of self-harm. This time, they’ve created a sickening and complex version of the normally wholesome and simple game of Jenga.

Rhett and Link use large, color-coded wooden blocks for their game. Each color corresponds to a different colored bucket which contains a disgusting food item — some are way more disgusting than others.

This cruel and evil twist completely changes the game, because they’re not just thinking about which blocks will weaken the tower; they’re also thinking about which of the gross foods they’re prepared to eat on the path to victory.



