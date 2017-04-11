Rare Humor

These dudes played “Killing In The Name Of” on toy instruments — and it’s almost as rocking as the original

Ever wondered what your favorite rock anthems would sound like if they were performed using kids toys by a group of talented adults? You probably hadn’t. But now you don’t have to!

French band THE WACKIDS have recorded a bunch of excellent toy-based remakes, and they recently uploaded their latest cover version — an incredible rendition of the Rage Against Machine hit “Killing In The Name Of” — to their YouTube channel.


If the sight of a grown man playing a set of Spider-Man drums isn’t hysterical to you, then we give up.

