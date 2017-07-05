Rare Humor

These five toilet pranks will have you laughing and will be giving you some crazy ideas

If you every want to get back at someone for doing something to do, a toilet prank is a great way to go. If you need help coming up with an idea for a great prank, you can use Top5Central‘s video of the top five funniest toilet pranks on YouTube as guidance.

The hilarious video features toilet pranks involving everything from superglue to Nutella, and each prank will leave you in a state of awe and hysteria. Some are so complex — like #3 — you’ll be thinking about them for days.


So whether you’re looking to get even with someone who pulled a prank on you, or you’re trying to take the competition to the next level, this video is a great source of inspiration.

