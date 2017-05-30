Rare Humor

These graduates managed to turn their school into an indoor ski resort with the most excessive paper toss you’ll ever see

This Shocking News video shows the excessive celebration of Basha High School’s graduating class of 2017.

As you can see, instead of having a quaint little party or going for a nice steak dinner, these kids thought it would be fun to toss what appears to be several billion sheets of paper in the air.

The result is a seemingly endless storm of paper raining down the kids as they gather in the stairwell. As the paper falls, it collects on the stairs and forms a slope, which allows a few of the braver students to slide down into the paper-filled abyss below.


It probably seemed like a cool idea at the time. But somebody had to clean up the mess these selfish kids made and we’re pretty sure it wasn’t them.

Tip your janitors.

