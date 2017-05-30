These guys hijacked the christmas spirit to send their NSFW request to the world

Christmas is a time of giving and sharing the spirit of the season. For most of us, the season means drinking eggnog, binge-watching “Home Alone” and, of course, decorating the tree. But a few enterprising homeowners (or possibly just kids having a time when their parents were away) decided to put their Christmas lights to different use.

RELATED: In a move of ice-cold genius, these wise guys decided to run across their frozen pool

The mischievous decorators spelled out “SEND NUDES” in Christmas lights on their roof. They then launched a drone and captured their take on “season’s greetings.”





According to a Michigan radio station, the prank occurred along Romeo Plank Road in Macomb, Michigan during the beginning of December.

THIS IS ON ROMEO PLANK.

LOVE THE CHRISTMAS CHEER pic.twitter.com/IJmZeAwnfy — erin verscheure (@ErinNicole___) December 6, 2016

It seems that the residents were feeling a bit Christmas-y too as a tree is clearly visible in their window. Of course, since there’s no phone number, it’s very unlikely that their request was answered.