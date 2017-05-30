Rare Humor

These guys hijacked the christmas spirit to send their NSFW request to the world

Article will continue after advertisement

Christmas is a time of giving and sharing the spirit of the season. For most of us, the season means drinking eggnog, binge-watching “Home Alone” and, of course, decorating the tree. But a few enterprising homeowners (or possibly just kids having a time when their parents were away) decided to put their Christmas lights to different use.

RELATED: In a move of ice-cold genius, these wise guys decided to run across their frozen pool

The mischievous decorators spelled out “SEND NUDES” in Christmas lights on their roof. They then launched a drone and captured their take on “season’s greetings.”


According to a Michigan radio station, the prank occurred along Romeo Plank Road in Macomb, Michigan during the beginning of December.

It seems that the residents were feeling a bit Christmas-y too as a tree is clearly visible in their window. Of course, since there’s no phone number, it’s very unlikely that their request was answered.

Module Voice Image
Alex Thomas, Rare Staff | Posted on
Tags
Advertisement
Advertisement