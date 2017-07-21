These guys were hoping not to get bit by a great white shark, but they got pooped on instead

When diving with great white sharks, most of us would be worried about coming to the surface with all of our limbs. We certainly wouldn’t be too concerned about getting pooped on, but that’s exactly what happened to a few divers in this video.

After the shark leaves its mark, a number of smaller fish swim through for a bite, proving that, while nature can be majestic, there are plenty of occasions when it’s disgusting as well.

According to the Shark Week website, shark poop “contains enough useful carbon for smaller animals to make a meal of it.”





Hilariously, after the shark leaves the cloud of poop, one of the divers screams a muffled, “Oh my God!”

The Discovery Channel website also notes that a lot of our knowledge about ancient sharks comes from fossilized shark dung.