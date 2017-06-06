Rare Humor

These husbands imitate their health-conscious wives, and it’s everything you hoped it would be

Have you ever wondered what men think their wives sound and act like? If so, you’re in luck.

In this parody video, two men imitate their health-nut, all natural wives and the duo struck gold. Donning outfits complete with wigs and jewelry, the men partake in activities from breastfeeding at the park to protesting GMOs to making a video for other crunchy moms of themselves whipping up a placenta smoothie.

As if that isn’t enough to make this video a hit, it also includes a blooper reel that adds to the hilarity.


