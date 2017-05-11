These kiddos are not impressed with fancy foods through the ages — yuck!

Cute kids participate in some fine dining in this unbearably adorable video — which was uploaded to the Bon Appétit channel.

The children discover the joys of molecular gastronomy through the ages, and sample fancy foods like caviar, pheasant, and Waldorf salad to name a few.

The look of shock on the faces of the kids who were just informed that they’ve been eating turtle soup is hilarious — although it wasn’t made with real turtles. That would be ridiculous.

One kid is thoroughly unimpressed with his lobster Thermidor, and even the knowledge that it’s Lego Batman’s favorite dish doesn’t change his mind.

Another unfortunate child has to eat some tuna tartare. “I think that sushi comes from Mexico,” is his response to being told that it’s similar to sushi.