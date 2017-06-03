Rare Humor

These NBA players thought they were tough until it came time for them to read mean tweets

NBA players have to block out a lot of stuff – screaming hecklers, referees making calls that don’t go their way and a season with over 80 games. But, even these tough guys weren’t expecting the vitriol that flows out of Twitter.

While the tweets were a bit mean, some of the burns were also pretty hilarious. James Harden of the Houston Rockets read a tweet saying, “James Harden always looks like he’s about to lead the Israelites to the Red Sea.”


But, it wasn’t just basketball players, a number of anchors, sports commentators and analysts got in on the fun to read the worst things that the internet has to say about them.

