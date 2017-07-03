These near misses will have you laughing out loud

These people are masters at being so close, yet so far.

RELATED: Here’s a compilation of hysterical Fourth of July fails to get you in the summer mood

This compilation of near misses that will have you laughing out loud features everything from hilarious accidents to people who didn’t pay close enough attention. We are grateful to the little kids who tried to kick soccer balls but missed and those who endured total fails for giving us some Monday morning laughs.

Take a lesson from these people and maybe pay a little more attention, or be a little more careful, when participating in a sport.



