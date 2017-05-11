These pranksters played horror sounds through a speaker under dad’s bed and the expletives flew

There are plenty of internet pranksters who are more than happy to prank their girlfriends, but the best pranks are played on fathers. Dads have a quality about them where they know that they’re not supposed to get scared; so when when they freak out, it’s all the more enjoyable.

Two Australians decided to have a go at their father–they set up a camera in his room and hid a bluetooth speaker under the bed. Then, the pair just waited for their opportunity to play an extremely creepy song. It seems like they’ve played a few pranks on their dad because he knew immediately that the couple were messing with him. You can check out more from these guys on their Facebook page.





