These six kids tried their hardest to spell, but they need a little more practice

There aren’t many things more adorable than little kids trying their hardest at something but coming up a little short, and that’s the case in this video of spelling fails.

Parents ask their kids to spell words, but it looks like the kids need to practice their ABC’s a little more before trying a real spelling competition. Some of the adorable fails include spelling dog “bingo,” spelling sleep “ZZZ” and not knowing how to spell KFC. One dad tells his son he can have breakfast if he can spell the word, and his son responds with “RFT9,” followed by 10, 11, the non-word ‘cho’ and 14.





“Yeah, not even close,” his dad says.

While these kids didn’t spell the words correctly, their fails were adorable and hilarious.