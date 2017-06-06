These wacky Scottish cops took a break from catching crooks to ride a very big slide

This funny ViralHog video was recorded at an annual gala day in Scotland. It features a group of rowdy police officers who just couldn’t resist the allure of one of the gala’s main attractions — a huge slide.

The typical Scottish weather looks to have made the slide wet, which makes the officers slide down at a near alarming speed. Luckily, they all make make it to the end in one piece — although one of them lands slightly awkwardly and walks away with a slight limp.





Clearly, there wasn’t much crime at the event and the cops have no reservations about ignoring their responsibilities for a few minutes so they can slide down the epic construction — and we don’t blame them!