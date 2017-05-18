Thieves attempt to steal a bike belonging to a gang of pranksters and instantly regret their life choices

This video features another genius bait prank from TwinzTV. It’s simple, effective prank that gives thieves something to think about — and a few bruises to boot.
The pranksters rig the bike by loosening the front wheel, making it near-impossible for someone to ride without inflicting serious pain on themselves.
RELATED: When these pranksters rubbed Mace on their bikes, the thieves who tried to steal them got a nasty surprise
They leave the bike on top of a bumpy hill in a quaint little park and await for someone to come along and steal it — which doesn’t take long.
The first thief manages to escape with nothing more than a bruised ego. But the second thief gets a face full of turf in the most hilarious fashion.