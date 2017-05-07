Things got a bit steamy when “SNL” mocked the awkward romance between Joe Scarborough and Mika Brzezinski

“Saturday Night Live” gave MSNBC’s “Morning Joe” a well-deserved homage on last night’s episode, with Kate McKinnon and Alex Moffat unveiling accurately awkward impressions of Mika Brzezinski and Joe Scarborough in the opening sketch, which also featured Alec Baldwin’s Donald Trump — or did it?

The cold open sketch — which featured a classic rock intro song — comes just a few days after the real “Morning Joe” co-hosts announced their engagement. Moffat and McKinnon mimicked the MSNBC duo’s familiar talking-over-one-another style that escalated from political argument to sexually charged tension in a matter of seconds.





As McKinnon’s Mika complained about the health care bill and the moral bankruptcy of the Republican Party, Moffatt’s Joe intejected with, “Oh, Mika, that’s enough, OK, you’re being persnickety because you know it… pushes… my… buttons…”

Bobby Moynihan then appeared as a political commentator who was noticeably perturbed by the flagrant chemistry between the two hosts. The sketch also featured Alec Baldwin as a President Trump who was pretending to be a White House staffer.

The episode was hosted by Chris Pine.