Things got awkward when this prankster faked some gnarly-sounding farts during a haircut

Getting a haircut can be a little bit awkward at times on its own. Conversation can be hard to come by when a stranger is repeatedly touching your head.

YouTube prankster Kyle Forgeard from the channel NELK made it very awkward when he brought a fart noise toy to his haircut appointment. The Pooter, as you can see (or hear) from the video, can make a variety of fart noises.

Forgeard sits down for his cut and almost immediately starts fake farting. He apologizes, and the barber repeatedly tells him, “It’s OK,” with quite an awkward look on her face.





He eventually gets up mid-haircut to use the bathroom. When he comes back, he says (with a straight face), “I just shouldn’t have ate Chipotle for breakfast. I’m sorry.” The barber brushes it off and cracks a slight grin.

Forgeard gets back into his car with his partner after paying for the haircut and expressed his feelings about the prank.

“Oh my God man, I felt so bad doing that to her,” he said.