Things got pretty furry when this kid turned his brother’s bedroom into a petting zoo

In this video, Lucas Dobre pranks his twin brother Marcus, in retaliation to a prank that Marcus pulled on him on a few weeks prior.

Lucas’ prank involves herding a bunch of baby goats into Marcus’ bedroom, so that Marcus gets a surprise when he wakes up.

RELATED: This dude played a cruel prank on his girlfriend, with very messy consequences

The prank goes according to plan, but Marcus doesn’t exactly freak out — the goats are too cute for him to be angry. Although he does get a bit annoyed when one of them starts sniffing around his clothes.





The Dobre Twins rose to fame on the now-deceased video platform Vine, but they now post most of their content to their YouTube channel or their Instagram accounts.