This 10-minute compilation video of people being scared in the shower proves that you can’t trust anyone

The shower is supposed to be a safe space. A place where you can escape the all the garbage out in the real world and create your own little universe for 5 or 10 minutes of however long you decide to stay in the shower — although if it takes you longer than 10 minutes, you should rethink your priorities.

This AFV compilation video shows us what happens when the sanctity of the shower is violated by people close to you. You go in the shower to get away from these people, so when they infiltrate the bathroom in order to prank you, it feels like an unforgivable betrayal.





We all let out guards down in the shower. We assume we’re safe. We assume no one is watching. That’s why we sing and practice Shakespeare monologues while we’re in there. We’re not expecting to be interrupted.

So: a plague on the houses of those who dare disturb our sacred shower time!