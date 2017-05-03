This adorable baby can turn into a creepy monster just by scrunching its face

At first glance, this baby seems like a normal human infant. It’s just chilling there in its high chair while being filmed. It’s all terribly adorable.

That is, until the baby’s face completely contorts, and the cute little baby quickly becomes a horrible little monster.

RELATED: This baby does the same thing every time his swaddle is removed — and it will crack you up

It’s incredible to watch something so cute turn into something so ugly so quickly. The baby’s whole face changes so much so if you photoshopped its head onto an adult’s body, you could tell people it was your grandpa, and they’d definitely believe you.



