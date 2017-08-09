This adorable compilation proves that dogs make the best babysitters

There aren’t many things cuter than dogs and babies, and when you put them together, it’s all sorts of adorable. That’s the case in this compilation that proves dogs make the best babysitters.

RELATED: This adorable baby can’t contain his excitement while watching fireworks

The compilation features videos of dogs looking after babies and doing everything from snuggling with their human friends to playing with them. One dog even joins a baby in a miniature ball pit.

If you’re in need of a pick-me-up, be sure to check out this adorable compilation.



