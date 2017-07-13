This adorable compilation shows dogs can be musically talented

Dogs are known as man’s best friend and have lots of different skills, but this adorable compilation from AFV shows them having one talent you might not expect them to have — singing.

RELATED: Dog chases after bubbles and pops them in this adorable video

The compilation features dogs that howl along while their owners sing songs such as “Happy Birthday” and “The Lonely Goatherd,” as well as dogs that sing to the tune of an instrument. Two dogs even howl along while their owners sing opera. A good number of them sing along to Christmas jingles.





No matter if they’re howling along to their owner or singing to the tune of an instrument, the dogs are all amazing and prove that they too can be musically talented.