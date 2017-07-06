This adorable compilation sleeping babies might make you broody, but you won’t regret watching it

We’ve written previously about how destructive kids are, and how you should never have them. We’d like to apologize for that piece — it may have been a tad excessive in tone. Although we still believe kids to be dangerous little wrecking balls, we will concede that they can occasionally be cute. Like when they’re sleeping.

This cute “AFV” compilation features a bunch of children in sleeping, and it’s probably the most adorable video you’ll watch today.





That’s right: kids are great when they’re asleep and can’t destroy anything. They just lay there like adorable little puppies, breathing like angels and no doubt dreaming about all the expensive stuff they’re going to break when they wake up.

But don’t let them fool you; they’re still liabilities.