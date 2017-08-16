This “America’s Got Talent” stand-up comedian blew the judges away with his booty jokes

Orlando stand-up comedian, Preacher Lawson, wowed the judges on the most recent “America’s Got Talent” live show.

He earned a perfect review from the panel’s resident comedy expert Howie Mandel, who said “Preacher, you are great. I need to see you go all the way to the finals,” before adding, “You are funny and electric and a star before you even open your mouth.”

RELATED: This “America’s Got Talent” comedian got a standing ovation after he talked about the time he got catfished

“I just adore you, I really do,” said Mandel’s co-judge Mel B. Simon Cowell even admitted that Lawson should be the star of his own hit TV show.





Lawson wowed the judges with a high-energy whirlwind set that featured some hilarious physical comedy as well as jokes about jokes about his booty, the fastest clapper and cell phones.

Tune in to “America’s Got Talent” tonight, Aug. 16 at 8 p.m. to see if Lawson’s routine was hilarious enough to vote him through to the semifinals.