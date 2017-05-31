This bear scratches his back against a tree and becomes an exotic dancer in the process

We’ve all seen bears do tricks like ride bicycles in circuses, but this bear takes it to the next level in this video. The footage was taken at the Visim Nature Reserve in Russia. According to the YouTube description, workers installed a camera in the woods when they learned the bear, named Ferapont, often frequented the area.

What they didn’t expect was Ferapont’s “Magic Mike” audition tape.

The footage catches Ferapont trying to scratch his back against a tree, but it suddenly turns into a pole dancing show at the Peppermint Hippo.





Although the video is silent, we look forward to seeing what kind of music tracks some clever YouTube magicians will add to this video. Will they go for something classy like George Michael’s “Careless Whisper,” or something more modern like “S&M” by Rihanna? We look forward to seeing what they play as Ferapont throws it in a circle.