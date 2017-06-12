This bonkers Japanese commercial will have you running to the nearest watch store

Back in 2016, Swiss watchmakers Tissot teamed up with Japanese band WORLD ORDER for this absolutely bonkers commercial.

WORLD ORDER are renowned for their impressive choreography and mind-blowing dance routines. They’re able to create visually stimulating physical maneuvers as a group, and they pulled out all the stops for this advertisement, which is essentially a music video with lots of Tissot product placement.

There’s something almost unsettling about the way the band moves in unison and how they’re always so perfectly in sync.





It’s an impressive display that’s made us really want to go buy a Tissot watch.