This boy is about to win the Dutch championship for walking bikes, but he decides to do this just inches from the finish line

A two-year-old boy took a big lead over the other kids in a walking bike championship in the Netherlands, but things took a literal turn just inches from the finish line.

According to the video description, Senn Swieters has a chance to win the race, and it looks like he’s going to, but just inches from the finish line he stops, turns around and walks the bike back in the direction of the start of the race. The other two kids pass him, and Senn has to settle for third place.





The little boy’s mysterious decision causes the parents watching the race to burst out in laughter. We hope that next time he decides to cross the finish line and take home the victory when he gets the chance.