This brilliant spoof theme park commercial is getting roller coaster nuts all riled up

Cracked recently released the latest installment of their “Honest Ads” series, and this time, they’re lampooning theme parks.

The spoof commercial is hosted by a Walt Disney parody character called Roger Horton, who spends the duration of the sketch singing the praises of his fictional theme park while sarcastically highlighting everything people hate about theme parks.

” Hey look! A sweaty intern in animal costume,” Horton exclaims as he greets one his park’s mascots. “Or maybe a sweaty pervert in an animal costume — you’ll never know, but they’re everywhere,” he adds, right before the creepy mascot says “Your kids want to hug me!’ in a disturbing high-pitched voice.





It’s a funny and relatable sketch. We’ve all been to a theme park, and most of us have had bad experiences at them at some point in out lives. But not everyone agrees — the roller coaster and theme park super fans over on the CoasterBuzz forums have been expressing their disgust at the content of the sketch, believing that it misrepresents the true theme park experience.

“The comment they made about the character actors is just way off. While there may be places where its the intern who drew the short straw, that isn’t the case at most, if not all the amusement parks, and certainly not at Disney,” one poster claimed, before adding that the sketch was “too cynical” for their taste.

Other posters were more forgiving, with one remarking that the sketch “exemplifies some of the sentiment I have seen around Coasterbuzz, especially the articles and the Disney hates poor people sentiment.”

We’ll let you make up your own mind about whether the sketch is accurate or not.