This brilliantly explicit compilation of British drivers swearing at each other is all you need to get through the day

This incredible compilation was uploaded to YouTube by Katie Kookaburra, and it features a bunch of British people swearing at each other — what more could you ask for?!

The compilation consists of several clips taken from the dashcams of multiple vehicles in the U.K. Each clip features either a magnificent British insult or just a regular cuss-word that sounds funnier because it’s being said with a British accent.

Brits have a unparalleled ability to make cuss-words sound classy and to make being angry seem dignified.


Angry British people are great. And British people with road rage are the greatest.

