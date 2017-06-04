This classic “SNL” sketch proves that Will Forte and his falcon are the most underrated cast members in the show’s history

Will Forte is arguably one of the most underrated cast members in the histoy of “SNL.” He didn’t receive an extravagant fanfare upon departing, like some of his cohorts (Andy Samberg and Kristen Wiig, to name a few) did when they left the show.

But Forte, possibly more than any other recent cast member, could walk the line between funny and genuinely disquieting. His plain yet slightly unsettling face made him the perfect choice to play unhinged characters and right-wing conspiracy theorists like his recurring character the Falconer.

In the Falconer’s time travel sketch (which originally aired in 2006), pretty much every cast member who was on the show at the time (as well as guest host Kevin Spacey) attempts to replicate Forte’s performance as the Falconer, but they’re unable to match his hilariously strange portrayal.

We’re also big fans of this equally hilarious Falconer sketch — in which the Falconer’s falcon, Donald, flies off in search of food but gets a little sidetracked: